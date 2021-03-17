Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

