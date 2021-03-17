EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $12.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 166,334 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

