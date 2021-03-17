F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,932.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00.
Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
