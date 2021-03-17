F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,932.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

