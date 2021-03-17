F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 469 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.39. 17,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,941. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

