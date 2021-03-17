F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $2,636,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

