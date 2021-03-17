F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.63% of F5 Networks worth $67,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $2,636,960. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.