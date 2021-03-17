Factom (FCT) Price Tops $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded down 18% against the dollar. Factom has a market cap of $21.96 million and $42,217.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,731,175 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

