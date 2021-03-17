FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13,838.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $317.76 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

