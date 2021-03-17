Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $94,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $4,804,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $480.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.