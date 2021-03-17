Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,266.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $177,266.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.85 or 0.00462473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00141589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00615158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

