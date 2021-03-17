Fantom Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $141.34 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00637156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025109 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034135 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

