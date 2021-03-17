Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 9.8%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $42.94. 213,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 129,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

