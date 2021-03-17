Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 9.8%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $42.94. 213,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 129,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.
About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.
