Feathercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,578.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $53,578.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010086 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

