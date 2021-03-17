Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 755,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,976. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

