Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,669 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

