Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 128,337 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Workday worth $186,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,497 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

