Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 285,613 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,613 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $150,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 38,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

