Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $150,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.38. 35,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

