Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 16,475 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $171,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of HD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.44. 123,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

