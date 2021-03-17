Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 21,769 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $35.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,048.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,032.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,756.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.