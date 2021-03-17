Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Zoetis worth $176,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.51. 37,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.