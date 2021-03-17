Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,087 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $343,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 489,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,428. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.