Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,043 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of International Business Machines worth $255,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

