Federated Hermes Inc. Has $179.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,772 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $179,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,083,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,208 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708,555. The firm has a market cap of $325.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

