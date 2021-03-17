Federated Hermes Inc. Has $193.57 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $193,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

