Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 132,461 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $195,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 596,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

