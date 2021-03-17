Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 306,090 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Trane Technologies worth $269,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,100. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.