Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,708,492 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,708,492 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $682,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $231.30. The company had a trading volume of 322,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $625.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

