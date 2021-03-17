Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,033,767 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033,767 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $196,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,946 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 296,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,497,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

