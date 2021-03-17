Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 205,436 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,436 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.65% of Duke Energy worth $436,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,439. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.