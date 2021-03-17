FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lifted by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.28. 32,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.59. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

