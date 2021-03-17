FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Chairman Bruce Simberg Buys 2,500 Shares

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Chairman Bruce Simberg bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,353. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

