Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 30,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

