Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.73

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.729 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,190. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $127.04.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.