Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 369.98 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 902854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

