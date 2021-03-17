Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 359.60 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.25. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 369.98 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

