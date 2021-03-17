Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FEV opened at GBX 275.76 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.48. Fidelity European Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.58 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.
About Fidelity European Trust
Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.