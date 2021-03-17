Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.16.

BA stock opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.