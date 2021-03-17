Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

AFL opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

