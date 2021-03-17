Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

