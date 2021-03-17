Fiii (FIII) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,830.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Fiii has a total market cap of $176,203.63 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Fiii
FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fiii Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.