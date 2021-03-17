Filecoin (FIL) One Day Volume Hits $5.44 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $93.58 or 0.00159507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $5.44 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00461855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00061533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00573274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 58,117,892 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.