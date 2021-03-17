Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 7,233 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 2,904,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

