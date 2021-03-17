Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.