Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after buying an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

