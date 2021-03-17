Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,183 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $132.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

