Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 12,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 348,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

