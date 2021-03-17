Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 31,904 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,027,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,848. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

