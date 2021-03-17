Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $674.87. The stock had a trading volume of 495,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,532,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $757.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.