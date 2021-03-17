Financial Analysis: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) vs. Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 2 0 1 0 1.67 Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,309.06%. Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.10 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.05 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -2.60

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

